2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Manga del Mar Menor - € 131,250

Apartment La Manga del Mar Menor, Murcia 2 beds 1 baths € 131,250

Apartment with 85 m² built, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, 0 Toilets, Good condition, Outward, Nice apartment for sale on the beachfront in La Manga del Mar Menor. It has a direct view of the beach of the Mediterranean Sea. The apartment has 2 bedrooms with windows overlooking the sea, a living-dining room with a kitchenette and a terrace with a direct view of the sea. The house is sold semi-furnished. It is very well located with direct access to the beach. The complex has a communal pool…