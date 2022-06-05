Eyeprint, a long standing design and printing business on the Costa del Sol now based in La Cala de Mijas.

Whether you are looking for personalised business cards for your newly started small business or are an established company looking to give your workspace an upgrade with sleek-looking transparent vinyl on the windows, Eyeprint has the tools to make it happen.

Businesses across a whole range of industries along the Costa del Sol have benefited from the services of Eyeprint.

Eyeprint can also kit out your business with the best product labels, brochures, light boxes signs on the side of your building, and even billboard designs. They also create interior design magazine and brochures.

A personalised experience for each client is at the heart of the operation. Clients are invited to come into the workshop to meet with Roxy and the team to ensure the finished product perfectly matches their needs. Eyeprint will take your idea and turn it into reality.

They have the tools to make it happen and will design, print, fabricate and install for you.

Aside from large format community signs, they also offer solutions for interiors like wallpaper, canvas and personalised items and can direct print onto rigid materials such as metal, PVC, aluminium etc.

They also supply a wide selection of the very best materials to create something magical and offer a delivery service.

They have a bilingual and multicultural team with a variety of skills with a production team based in Fuengirola and all printing done in-house.

The company is dedicated to supporting other small businesses in La Cala de Mijas, as well as regularly working with local charities.

To get in touch to find out how Roxy and the Eyeprint team can take the vision for your business to the next level, call (+34) 665 804 321 or email info@eyeprint.es