MALAGA is vying to become Ukraine’s unofficial 25th province in a solidarity campaign to help the war-torn country.

Local businesses have been asked to back the cause in a new fundraising push to raise money for Ukrainian refugees in Malaga and to provide medical supplies to send to the troops fighting the Russian invaders.

Donations can be paid into a bank account open specifically for the new funding push.

A Ukrainian Mum and baby pictured after arriving in Malaga.

Photo: Cordon Press.

In addition, on June 25 there will be a charity dinner at the College of Doctors in Malaga with tickets costing €50 with all money going to the refugee fund.

The campaign was formally launched this week by president of the Chamber of Commerce Sergio Cuberos, the founder of Bisturi Solidario – an association of medical professionals, Cesar Ramirez and president of the Maydan-Malaga, Maryana Kasiv.

Ramirez: “The money we raise will go to the thousands of refugees here in Malaga, who need help with things like food, hygiene products and dental visits because they have no income, and to send medical equipment to Ukraine, which we will buy and send in a completely transparent process.”

