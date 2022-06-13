2 bedroom Villa for sale in Avileses - € 120,000

Villa Avileses, Murcia 2 beds 2 baths € 120,000

Sierra Golf is a Residential Complex built around a 9-hole golf course, with a future expansion project to 18 holes. It is characterized fundamentally by being a Resort designed for people who want to enjoy nature without giving up the city. It is a perfect place for golf lovers and also for anyone who enjoys green spaces as places of leisure, beauty and tranquility.Its strategic location makes it possible for the family that decides to live in this complex to have at their fingertips everything that anyone could wish for: a climate where the sun shines almost all year round, nearby beaches,…