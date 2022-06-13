OUTDOOR sport lovers will have the chance to put their endurance and altitude fitness to test this summer in Spain’s Sierra Nevada National Park.

Not only does Sierra Nevada offer snow-capped mountains, azure lakes, and other dramatic scenery, it is also the setting to various hard-core sporting events.

The Sierra Nevada’s summer sports programme will kick-off July 3 with the 11th Vertical Kilometre race, organised by the Benalmadena Alpine Group.

This race is part of the Andalusian Cup and will maintain the format of previous editions with staggered starts for participants.

In mid-July, on the 16th and 17th, cycling will take centre stage with the Sierra Nevada Limite and the Subida al Veleta, respectively.

The Sierra Nevada Limite is a long-distance race that has become one of the most emblematic cycling events on the European calendar, finishing at an altitude of 2,100 metres after completing a spectacular route through the province of Granada.

Equally demanding is the Subida al Veleta, which attracts participants from all over Europe as, according to an official statement from Cetursa Sierra Nevada, it is the highest altitude cycling event on the continent.



The demanding route is over 40km long and bridges 2670 vertical meters with an average gradient of 6.2%.

A week later, on Sunday July 24, the Sierra Nevada Triathlon will take place, renowned for being one of the toughest in Spain, with the highest positive vertical drop in both the cycling and running sectors.

The Sierra Nevada summer sports calendar concludes on August 7 with the Subida Internacional Pico Veleta, the ski station’s oldest and most emblematic summer sporting event.

It is a 50-kilometre demanding uphill course between Granada and the vicinity of Pico Veleta, making it one of the toughest athletic events in the world.

As in previous editions, in addition to the individual race, the race can also be completed as part of a team in the relay race option, or the ‘Minisubida al Veleta.’ which is a shorter version of the main race course.

