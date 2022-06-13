THE owner of seven dangerous dogs in Beniarjo has been arrested after his animals kept escaping and attacking people.

A 36-year-old Spaniard has been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

Five dogs have been taken into care by an animal charity.

The owner has previously committed similar animal abandonment crimes.

The Guardia Civil got a complaint after a walker was lunged at by several dogs in the Pardines area of Beniarjo.

The animals had already been involved in incidents that injured five people.

Guardia officers located a shed where seven dogs were kept.

They saw two dogs, classified as dangerous breeds, on a path outside the shed ambling through fields.

The shed lacked any basic hygiene for the animals with the surface not cleaned out.

The dogs were deprived of food and water and the perimeter fence had gaps in it, allowing them to get out.

