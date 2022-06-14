2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Xara - € 118,000

Apartment La Xara, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 118,000

First-floor apartment (with lift) in the heart of the village of La Xara, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms and within walking distance to all the necessary amenities and just 4km away from the centre of Denia. The apartment consists of an open plan living/dining room with access to a south-east facing balcony, a fully fitted kitchen with access to an indoor patio used as a utility/washing area, two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and two bathrooms, one with shower and one with hydromassage bathtub. All the windows are double glazed and benefit from shutters and there is the… See full property details