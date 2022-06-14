THE National Tennis Circuit for under 16s is underway in Estepona.

The National Tennis Circuit RPT Marca-Young Promises 2022 is taking place in the Malaga town of Estepona this week.

Estepona Council announced on June 13 that Estepona Tennis and Padel club will host the RPT Marca-Jovenes Promesas 2022 Tennis Circuit for the third consecutive year.

The tournament can make or break professional careers.

Photo: Estepona Tennis and Padel Club

The competition is the oldest youth tennis competition in the country and is a well trodden path towards professional stardom.

Coinciding with the tournament, training courses have also been scheduled with tennis and padel instructors and coaches with national accreditation.

Since the tournament’s inception, more than 30,000 players have participated, some of whom have gone on to big things such as Feliciano Lopez, Pablo Carreño, and Roberto Bautista.

The event is organised by the Professional Tennis Registry, with the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, the Andalucian Tennis Federation, and Estepona Council.

