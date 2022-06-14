DOCTORS from Alicante Province hospitals will be drafted in to boost staffing at Torrevieja Hospital during the summer holiday season.

Valencia’s new Health Minister, Miguel Minquez, made the promise at a meeting on Monday with Torrevieja mayor, Eduardo Dolon and Health councillor, Diana Box.

MINQUEZ(second-left) MEETS DOLON

The Torrevieja area normally sees a three-fold rise in the population over the summer with a big influx of tourists.

Eduardo Dolon said: “We are not at all clear how they are going to do this and what incentive there will be for doctors to travel to Torrevieja.”

Complaints over Torrevieja Hospital have flooded in since it and its associated health department were taken into public management last October.

Health unions have focused on excessive emergency room waiting times caused by a lack of doctors.

Other concerns include delays for tests and results in the Radiology department and hold-ups to Primary Care.

Miguel Minquez told Dolon that there are 400 more health professionals at Torrevieja Hospital compared to October, when the private management franchise operated by Ribera Salud ended.

Dolon’s response was that the 400 figure included ‘no extra doctors’.

He nevertheless praised Minquez for hosting a 90-minute meeting with him in Valencia and called him as a ‘good listener’.

