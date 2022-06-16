SHE may be the only Spanish actress to have won an Oscar as well as countless other prizes both home and abroad, but it seems not everyone loves Penelope Cruz.

A star honouring the 48-year-old on the cinema Walk of Fame just off Madrid’s Plaza de España has been destroyed by vandals.

It appears that the plaque set into the pavement on Calle Martín de los Heros was wilfully destroyed during the night on Sunday.

FASCISMO DE CINE.- Vandalizada la estrella de Penélope Cruz del Paseo de la Fama de Madridhttps://t.co/wTpewkNeUp pic.twitter.com/5Ik63LALDs — Misco y Jones (@MiscoyJones2) June 13, 2022

The 25 stars on Madrid’s Walk of Fame was established in 2011 as the capital’s equivalent to Hollywood’s more famous version.

Further along the pavement is a plaque honouring Javier Bardem, fellow Oscar winner and husband of Cruz, which is also partially damaged although apparently as a result of heavy traffic over it, rather than as a result of an act of vandalism.

Other film icons from Spain cinema honoured include the film director Pedro Almodóvar and actor Antonio Banderas.

