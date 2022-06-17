SPAIN’S football federation will from now on pay male and female players equally for representing their country.

The agreement announced on Tuesday covers the next five seasons and also dictates that expenses and bonuses will also be spent equally between the sexes.

“The bonuses received in percentages will be equalised,” Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said in the statement published on Tuesday.

“From now on, the women players in the national team will have an advance on bonuses, exactly the same as the men’s team,” explained Luis Rubiales, the federation president.

?? Luis Rubiales, presidente de la RFEF: "A partir de ahora las jugadoras de la @SeFutbolFem tendrán un adelanto de las primas, exactamente igual que con los chicos".



?? "Hemos cerrado un acuerdo para los próximos cinco años".#JugarLucharYGanar pic.twitter.com/ImcvCWw7ZQ — RFEF (@rfef) June 14, 2022

“All players will also receive a percentage of the sponsorship contracts. I think it is difficult to find such a complete agreement elsewhere.”

The agreement was welcomed by those who have long campaigned for parity among players.

?? @irene_paredes4: "Hoy es un día histórico. En nombre de todas las jugadoras quiero agradecer el esfuerzo a la RFEF y a Luis Rubiales".



?? "Haber llegado a este acuerdo refuerza el compromiso de la Federación con la @SeFutbolFem".#JugarLucharYGanar pic.twitter.com/xgB3bHmOO6 — RFEF (@rfef) June 14, 2022

Irene Paredes, the captain of Spain’s women’s team described it as a “historic day”.

Spain follows in the footsteps of England, Ireland, Norway and the United States, in reaching equal pay agreements between men’s and women’s football teams.

