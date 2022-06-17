A GIANT 7ft tuna fish tipping the scales at a whopping 150kg will be cut in front of a 400 strong crowd in the old bullring of Puerto Banus in Marbella at the start of next month.

The artisan butchering of the mammoth tuna may even become a Guinness World Record as stated by event organiser, Pepe Ximenez.

According to Ximenez, the event Ronqueo I, which will be held on July 2, will see the traditional butchering of a 150kg tuna from Cadiz, one of the most popular delicacies in the world, by the renowned chef from Ronda, David Canca.

Attendees will then enjoy a copious, tuna-based, three-course meal paired with wine from the Otazu bodega by the sommelier ‘Nariz de Oro de España’, (Golden nose of Spain) Jose Joaquin Cortes.

As stated by Ximenez, the event has aroused interest in members of the Guinness World Record delegation who will send a representative to Marbella with the idea of including the event in the popular reference book which is published annually, listing world records both of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world.

The aim of this culinary event, which will feature performances by Marbella artists Eva Piñero and Flores y Chino and Álvaro Vizcaíno from Cordoba, is to promote a new concept of leisure that combines gastronomy, art and entertainment in what Ximenez has appropriately christened ‘Ronquearte.’

