BEACH-GOERS will be delighted to know that bathing water quality in Andalucia is at adequate levels, according to a recent report.

In fact, as stated in the report, published by the Regional Ministry of Health and Families, the water at both beaches and inland bathing spots across Andalucia are within the established quality levels.

This report is based on the analyses carried out by the Directorate General for Public Health and Pharmaceutical Organisation, which has monitored 359 sampling points in coastal and inland bathing areas in Andalucia and all were found apt for swimming.

The different parameters that were taken into account to make the evaluation include: transparency, colour, mineral oils, the presence of persistent foam and floating solids, organic remains and any other residue – glass, plastic, rubber, wood – that may affect the water quality standards.

By provinces, 94 samples were taken in Almeria, 77 in Cadiz, 37 in Granada, 50 in Huelva and 97 samples were taken in Malaga.

In the case of inland bathing areas, sampling was carried out at the Cela reservoir in Lucar (Almeria) and at the La Breña II reservoir in Almodóvar del Río and at the La Colada dam in Cordoba.

Water samples were also taken in the 5 different reservoirs in Granada, including Cubillas en Albolote and Bermejales in Arenas del Rey, the Negratin reservoir in Cuevas del Campo and the Fuencaliente spring in the municipalities of Huescar and Orce.

This report on bathing waters in Andalucia, issued periodically every fortnight throughout the summer season, also provides information on recommendations or bans on bathing,

The reports will be available for public consultation on the website of the Regional Ministry of Health and Families until the end of the bathing season on September 30.

