3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrevieja - € 107,500

Apartment Torrevieja, Alicante 3 beds 1 baths € 107,500

Duplex in Torrevieja Lago Jardín area, 75 m of surface, 16 m2 of terrace, 3500 m from the beach, a double room and 2 single rooms, a bathroom, property to move into, equipped kitchen, interior woodwork, southeast orientation, stoneware and parquet flooring, exterior aluminum carpentry – climalit with bars and awnings On the ground floor there is a living-dining room, a fitted and equipped kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom, on the first floor we find a third bedroom and a 30m2 terrace-solarium with totally unobstructed views of the exits The residential has a community pool and green area… See full property details