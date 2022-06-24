BATHING has been discouraged between the beaches of Arroyo de la Miel and Malapesquera in Spain’s Benalmadena, until Monday, June 27.

The Benalmadena City Council became aware of a sewage spillage last Monday, June 20, and as a precautionary health measure the beaches between Arroyo de la Miel and Malapesquera were closed to bathing.

The ruptured sewage pipe has now been repaired, however the Benalmadena City Council has ordered the yellow flag to fly on the municipalities beaches affected by the fractured sewage pipe while waiting to receive the full analysis of the water condition.

The councillor for Beaches at Benalmadena, Encarnacion Cortes, announced yesterday, Thursday June 23, that water samples had been taken from the beaches close to the fractured sewage pipe to test for levels of E. coli and intestinal enterococci.

“The first results of the analysis carried out by Acosol for E. coli show values compatible with good quality water for bathing” Cortes said.

“However, we are now waiting for the results of intestinal enterococci and the official analyses carried out in parallel by the Costa del Sol Health District” she added.

The complete results will not be available until Monday 27, therefore, as a precautionary measure the Costa del Sol Health District has recommended bathers should not swim on the affected beaches until then.

READ MORE: