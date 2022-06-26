THE price of fresh fruit and vegetables is soaring in Spain thanks not only to nationwide inflation and a rise in transport costs with the war in Ukraine, but also as a result of a poor harvest.

Last winter was noticeably wetter than usual, and with episodes of torrential rain that wiped out crops.

Farmers report producing 40% fewer fruits than last year after the difficult winter.

Added to that is an early start to summer-like temperatures with the hottest May since records began followed by a June which saw the earliest heatwave seen in 40 years.

Fruits in a typical Mercado in Valencia. Image from Pixabay.

This has led to an early demand in summer fruits without the supply to meet it, which means an inevitable hike in prices.

The consulting firm IRI revealed that in April of this year fruit prices increased by an average 10,3%.

The highest price rise has been seen in watermelon, which is 18.3% more expensive than at the same time last year.

The price of peaches have risen by €0.25 per kilo in comparison with 2021, while nectarines cost €0.95 per kilo and plums €0.64, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.

READ MORE: