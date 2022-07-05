Officials have confirmed to the Olive Press on behalf of the Spanish royal family that Queen Letizia has tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking exclusively to the Olive Press, a spokesperson for the royal family said she was exhibiting ‘mild symptoms’ of the illness.

“She feels okay. I can confirm with you that she tested positive for Covid-19 and we are going to reschedule a few of the events she was supposed to attend this week,” said the spokesperson.

On Monday, Queen Letizia travelled to Barcelona to the Princesa Girona Awards with King Felipe VI and her daughters Sofia and Leonor.

The Olive Press was told she will not be attending any events scheduled for today.

The royal was due to attend a journalism awards ceremony on Thursday, also alongside King Felipe, though this now looks very unlikely.

She is the second member of the Royal Family to test positive for Covid, with her husband King Felipe contracting the illness in February of this year.

Letizia was vaccinated against Covid on July 16 at the same time as Princess of Asturias Leonor, who required the vaccine to travel to Wales where she studies.

