SMART YACHTING AND SMART CHARTER MARBELLA ARE SET TO MAKE YOUR BOATING DREAMS COME TRUE THIS SUMMER

HAVING opened the doors to their new office in Puerto Banús earlier this year, the Smart Yachting and Smart Charter Marbella team are ready for a busy first season on the Costa del Sol.

Part of the renowned Smart Group and in partnership with U.S. charter booking platform Boatsetter, the boating enthusiasts offer everything from yacht brokerage and boat maintenance services for private owners to a selection of fabulous charter experiences.

Smart Yatching Marbella are set to make your boating dreams come true this summer. Image from Smart Yatching

The Smart Yachting Marbella team focuses on the acquisition and sales of yachts, as well as management services including full annual maintenance by qualified in-house mechanics, customisation services including upholstery, painting, wrapping, electrical and demotic systems, short- and long-term mooring options, winter storage and expert advice on charter options.

Meanwhile, the Smart Charter Marbella team, together with support from Boatsetter, will take care of the day charters operating out of Puerto Banús. A selection of amazing experiences is available to choose from, including half-day charters, sunset boat trips, romantic couple’s cruises and family boat trips to name just a few!

Director of Sales, Tim Hope, comments, “We are thrilled to be expanding in such an exciting new destination. Our business model has proven a success in Ibiza, and glamorous Marbella was the obvious next location.”

Smart Yachting and Smart Charter Marbella are part of the renowned Smart Group, which was founded in Ibiza in 2014 and also includes the Balearic Islands’ largest private boat rental company, Smart Charter Ibiza. With over 50 privately owned boats in the company’s fleet, the company gives private owners and charter guests access to an impressive and varied portfolio.

Established in 2018, the partnership with U.S. company Boatsetter has helped the fast-growing business expand its reach beyond Europe and into the American market.

For further information visit www.smartyachting.com, www.smartchartermarbella.com and Boatsetter.com.