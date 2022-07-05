A DRUNK Belgian fed up with delays as he sat on a Ryanair flight ended up with an even longer wait in a cell.

The 46-year-old was arrested after he started hurling insults at fellow passengers as his flight to Malaga sat on the tarmac at Menorca’s Mahon airport as strikes delayed departure.

At one stage he even tried to open the plane’s emergency exit, as well as hitting seats.

When passengers complained, the flight crew tried to calm him down but when he refused to do so they called the police.

Officers arrived and asked him to get off the flight, which he again refused to do – despite earlier having tried to open the exit – and he was arrested for resisting authorities.

Finally, the flight was cancelled, but it is not clear if the cancellation was because of the incident or because the flight’s delay exceeded several hours.

