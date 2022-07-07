BUSINESSES are having difficulties hiring workers on the Costa del Sol, making it harder for the tourist sector to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

There is a shortage of waiters, chefs, kitchen assistants, cleaning and maintenance staff throughout the coast, which is negatively impacting businesses.

The association of hoteliers in Costa del Sol, AEHCOS, organised a recruitment day in Malaga attended by 2,100 people, but there is still a huge shortfall.

One thousand jobs unfilled in hotels and restaurants on Spain’s Costa del Sol. Image Pxhere.

A key reason why there is thought to be such a scarcity of workers is that during the pandemic many in the tourism sector retrained in other sectors or sought new areas of employment.

Another issue for workers on the Costa del Sol is finding affordable accommodation for the summer months as prices increase significantly in June, July and August.

Almost 140,000 people were unemployed in Malaga province in June, according to official data.

Jobs in the tourism sector in Spain are notoriously insecure and highly seasonal.

