THE high-speed rail link between Madrid and Malaga will suffer delays in August due to maintenance, RENFE has announced.

Delays are expected to add on 5 to 30 minutes to journey times and there will also be changes to departure times.

The AVE line between Madrid and Malaga is one of the oldest in Spain and needs substantial repairs to its infrastructure.

Anyone buying a train ticket from Madrid to Malaga will be notified with a triangle alert, outlining possible delays in the month of August.

Maria Zambrano’s train station in Malaga. Image Wikipedia

Rail giant RENFE, who also operate on the line, is offering free cancellations for those trains affected.

Complaints have mounted in the last few months over the lack of tickets to Madrid from Malaga.

Renfe’s president, Isais Toboas blamed the reduced number of journeys on not having enough train drivers or available trains.

From July 15, an additional train will be made available for the route, but there will be fewer trains in total than in 2019.

Renfe has the same number of trains in its fleet as in 2019, despite adding multiple new destinations to its schedule.

“Until the new trains arrive, we have to redistribute them and that does mean that some cities will have one or two fewer departures this summer,” said the president of Renfe Isaias Toboas.

