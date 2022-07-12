3 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Manga del Mar Menor - € 165,000

Apartment La Manga del Mar Menor, Murcia 3 beds 2 baths € 165,000

Thomas Maestre Marina – Sea & Marina Views – 3 Bedrooms – Terraces Stunning front-line marina apartment located at the Thomas Maestre marina on La Manga. This two-story duplex marina apartment enjoys spectacular views of both the Mar Menor & Marina from the 2 large front terraces and the rear kitchen and bedroom terraces. Walk through the front door into the bright living/dining room with large terraces that overlook both the Marina and Mar Menor at their very best. Sliding doors take you out onto the living room terrace with panoramic sea and marina views that are simply breath… See full property details