VANDALS have damaged a metal statue of former tennis star David Ferrer in his home city of Javea.

The statue on a section of the Paseo de la Playa del Arenal named after Ferrer was attacked in the early hours of Saturday.

Some reports suggested the sculpture had been yanked off from its plinth.

Javea’s Policia Local removed the statue and the extent of the damage has not been disclosed.

Repair work will be carried out by the original artist Victor Goikoetxea.

The sculpture was erected in December 2019 with the unveiling attended by David Ferrer in a special ceremony to mark his retirement from tennis.

Ferrer was the most successful sportsperson to come out of Javea.

He was Spain’s second-most successful tennis player for many years reaching a career-high world ranking of three but he always played in the shadow of his good friend Rafa Nadal.

