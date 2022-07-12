AGENTS of the National Police have seized almost 20,000 counterfeit clothes and accessories in Fuengirola and Mijas.

In a large operation, 15 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in crimes against industrial property.

Among those investigated were two distributors based in Mijas Costa, who sold the products to retailers in the province.

Among the items seized were fake designer bags, swimsuits and t-shirts.

The operation was launched after high end sellers complained of losing business.

Photo: Policia Nacional.

The operation, codenamed Madreselva (honeysuckle), was carried out after complaints were filed by a representative of several renowned brands, who claimed to be losing significant sales on the Costa del Sol because of the fraud.

Agents on the job managed to intercept a total of 77 shipments sent by parcel, with each package containing 30 kilogrammes of counterfeits.

In that first phase of the operation, the agents seized 16,000 counterfeit effects, arresting two men, aged 35 and 36.

The police operation climaxed on July 3 with an inspection of the Sunday market in Fuengirola, where more than 3,000 counterfeit products were seized and 13 people were arrested.

