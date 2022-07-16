SOME 3,065 people have been evacuated as a fire that started in the Costa del Sol town of Mijas continues to burn 24 hours after it started.

According to the Junta de Andalucia regional government 800 hectares have already been burned as the flames swept across the Sierra de Mijas mountains from its starting point in Higueron. Those evacuated are from urbanisations in Alhaurin El Torre and Alhaurin El Grande.

Forestry firefighting revice Infoca and the provincial fire brigade had 250 fire fighters working through the night to create a fire break to protect the Pinos de Alhaurín de la Torre urbanisation.

In Alhaurín el Grande, the evacuees are from Ardalejo, Buenavista, San Jorge, La Chicharra and the upper part of Doña Paca. The town sports centre has been set up fas emergency accommodation.

In Alhaurín de la Torre, a total of 1,065 people, from Jarapalos, Comendador Alto, Lauro Golf, and Pinos de Alhaurin were evacuated to the El Limón sports centre.

Three helicopters rejoined the firefighting effort this morning, with more expected to arrive later today.

