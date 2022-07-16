2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Isla Plana - € 129,000

Apartment Isla Plana, Murcia 2 beds 1 baths € 129,000

In El Limonar, Isla Plana a 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment is located in desirable gated complex with a communal swimming pool, 2 tennis courts and an allocated under cover parking space plus an additional lock up garage. This East-facing apartment is bright and sunny and enjoys a large 26m2 terrace with beautiful views across the sea towards Puerto De Mazarrón and the distant mountains. Being east facing you have the advantage of witnessing some spectacular sunsets. You enter into the lounge with a dining area. The small fully fitted kitchen has a breakfast bar. There are two double…