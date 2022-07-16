KING Felipe and Queen Letizia led the third State tribute on Friday to honour people who have died from Covid-19 in Spain.

The 40 minute ceremony was held in the Plaza de la Armeria at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

The event was attended by around 300 people including Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, and nine regional presidents.

The far-right Vox political party refused to take part, branding the event as a ‘false tribute’ that aims to cover up the ‘disastrous’ management of the government in the early stages of the pandemic.

Almost 109,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Spain since March 2020.

In an address, King Felipe said: “Spain is a fair and supportive country, it has always shown it, with hope in the future”.

“The imprint of all those who are no longer with us will never be erased. They have our recognition and our memory, which will remain intact forever,” he added.

The King also praised health workers who risked their lives with ‘generosity and courage’ to save the lives of others.

“We feel together the fear, the frustration and the sadness, although also and from the first moment, solidarity, admiration and gratitude for all the people who attended to the basic and urgent needs of others,” said Felipe.

He also highlighted the role of scientists in producing a vaccine in ‘record time’.

