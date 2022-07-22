3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Tazacorte - € 158,000

Apartment Tazacorte, Tenerife 3 beds 1 baths € 158,000

Cozy three-bedroom apartment for sale very close to the center of the beautiful and sunny town of Tazacorte. The house has 95m2 very well distributed in a spacious living room with a window to the outside, through which a lot of light enters; independent kitchen with access to the utility room, used as a laundry area; a bathroom, two bedrooms also with windows to the outside and a third that has a large built-in wardrobe. It is located in a building with an elevator, access ramp for people with reduced mobility and that is a few minutes' walk from all the necessary services such as… See full property details