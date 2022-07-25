SPAIN’S Queen Letizia and her two daughters looked a picture of glamour as they attended festivities to celebrate the St James in Santiago de Compostela on Monday.

The saint’s day which falls on July 25 was a public holiday in parts of Spain including Madrid and Galicia.

The holiday celebrates St. James, (or Santiago), the patron saint of Spain and one of Jesus’s apostles, whose remains are said to be held in the Santiago de Compostela Cathedral.

The 49-year-old Queen and her daughters Princess Leonor of Spain, 16, and Princess Sofia of Spain, 15 wore colourful dresses as the walked around the city in northwestern Spain with King Felipe VI.

Leonor, the heir to the throne who is studying at Atlantic College in Wales wore a £75 Cayro Vestido yasmin pink and red dress while her younger sister wore a powder blue dress.

Letizia was decked out in a Vogana £220 ‘Mer’ dress in orange, with matching soft brown Carolina Herrera Mini Doma Insignia satchel and slingback camel suede pumps.

Ten of thousands of people travelling to the cathedral each year, many of whom having completed the pilgrimage route known as the Camino de Santiago which has special significance in a Xacabeo year, when July 25 falls on a Sunday.

However, although this year’s Saint’s day falls on a Monday, it is still considered to be a Xacobeo year after the Pope extended it into a second year for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

