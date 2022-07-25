THE re-elected regional president of Andalucia has unveiled the make-up of the new majority government announcing that women will hold the majority of ministerial posts in his government.

Juanma Moreno whose conservative Popular Party (PP) swept to victory in the regional vote in June announced the composition for the 12th legislature on Monday, July 25.

Juanma Moreno president of the Junta de Andalucia. Image Cordon Press.

Announcing that women had been appointed to seven of the 13 positions in the regional cabinet. Moreno explained: “It is not the result of a legal imposition (quota), but because of the fact that these women have acquired capacity, training and work in an outstanding and brilliant manner.” he told a press conference.

Moreno has created two more ministerial positions than during his last term, explaining: “We have 8.5 million inhabitants. It is not excessive to create two more ministries.”

This is the list of ministers that will form the government in Andalucia:

Interior Presidency and Social Dialogue: Antonio Sanz

Educational Development and Vocational Training: Patricia del Pozo

Agriculture and Water and Rural Development: Carmen Crespo

Development, Territorial Planning and Housing: Mari Fran Carazo

Employment, Enterprise and Self-Employed Workers: Rocio Blanco

Sustainability, Environment and Blue Economy: Ramon Fernandez Pacheco

Justice, Local Administration and Civil Service: Jose Antonio Nieto

Economy and Finance: Carolina España

Industry and Energy: Jorge Paradela Gutierrez

Tourism, Culture and Sports: Arturo Bernal

Health and Consumers affairs: Catalina Garcia

Social integration, youth and equal opportunities: Loles Lopez

Education and Innovation: Jose Carlos Gomez

READ MORE: