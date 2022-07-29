2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Villamartin with pool - € 120,000

Apartment Villamartin, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 120,000

An immaculate 2 bedroom South-West facing top floor apartment with large roof solarium and sea views in the popular urbanisation of Panorama Golf in Villamartin, just a short stroll to the Villamartin Plaza and golf course. The property receives lots of sunlight due to its desirable orientation which makes the entire apartment bright and airy. The apartment has been greatly modernised by the current owners, with a new kitchen, bathroom, outside tiling, and LED lighting. Comprising of an open lounge with dining area, new modern kitchen, 2 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and family bathroom with… See full property details