2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Costa de la Calma - € 420,000

Apartment Costa de la Calma, Majorca 2 beds 2 baths € 420,000

Real Estate Mallorca: This inviting ground floor apartment is located in a quiet residential area near a forest area in the popular Costa de la Calma. The apartment offers on a nicely divided area of ??approx. 100 m2 a bright living-dining area with a fireplace and large window fronts, with access to the outside area. An open fitted kitchen with electrical appliances, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, one en suite and a utility room fulfill every wish. Important features are: oil central heating, double glazed windows, fitted wardrobes, intercom, fiber optic connection & satellite dish and… See full property details