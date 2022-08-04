A black goat caused chaos in Cartagena’s main shopping area after running around the city and smashing a glass item in a jewellery store.

The animal was cornered by Policia Nacional officers in the shop’s toilet.

ON THE RUN(Twitter image)

The goat entered the city on Wednesday evening from the Murcia highway and ran down Paseo Alfonso XIII.

Police officers pursued the female goat for several kilometres on motorbikes and in patrol cars to the amazement of on-lookers.

At one stage some electric scooter riders also joined in the chase.

The goat ran into the pedestrianised Calle Mayor shortly before 9.00 am coming from the area of the Town Hall.

She entered the ‘Io soy joy’ jewellery store where her adventure came to an end.

Store owner, Laura Nicolau, told the La Verdad newspaper: “She ran in very quickly and with having very large horns, it was a good thing that she did not hit anybody, especially a child.”

“She hit a glass item very hard and destroyed it,” she added.

Seven people were in the shop at the time.

FREEDOM OVER(Policia Nacional image)

Four Policia Nacional officers, some with riot shields, removed the goat from the toilet, and awaited the arrival of two shepherds who tied her feet and took her away.

