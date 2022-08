Apartment Los Alcázares, Murcia 2 beds 2 baths € 159,000

It is a closed residential with community pool and green areas. It consists of apartments with 2 bedrooms and two bathrooms, living room and terrace.Its location in Costa Cálida is excellent: just 10 minutes walk from the sea and next to all kinds of services, shopping centers, airport, hospitals, leisure areas, etc.Price from 159 000 EUR… See full property details