SPAIN’S meteorological agency has warned that storms are expected to hit in several regions of the peninsula towards the end of the week when temperatures will suddenly drop.

AEMET said that a weather phenomenon known in Spanish as a “gota fria” or DANA (Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos or Isolated Depression in high levels) will hit northern and northeastern parts of the peninsula later this week.

El miércoles debido a la proximidad de una DANA atlántica se esperan tormentas localmente fuertes acompañadas de granizo y fuertes rachas de viento en Castilla y León. Densidad de rayos nube-tierra, precipitación acumulada y racha máxima en 24 horas según modelo HARMONIE-AROME. pic.twitter.com/ugIB0HHIuz — AEMET_CastillayLeon (@AEMET_CyL) August 8, 2022

A DANA is an unstable weather system caused by a mass of cold air hitting the hot air of the earth’s service and causing electric storms that bring sudden torrential downpours often including hail.

Such storms can cause devastating flash-flooding.

#AEMETBlog

En el fin de semana las temperaturas seguirán siendo elevadas, alcanzándose los 35 grados en amplias zonas del centro, sur y oeste peninsular, así como en el entorno de los valles del Ebro y Miño, y de manera más local en ambos archipiélagos. https://t.co/0G7QsgPXun — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 5, 2022

Spain’s AEMET confirmed on Monday that July was the hottest month recorded in Spain since records began.

This year has also been one of the most devastating in terms of wildfires with more than 230,000 hectares destroyed so far.

