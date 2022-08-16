2 bedroom Apartment for sale in San Augustin / Sant Agusti with pool garage - € 595,000

Apartment San Augustin / Sant Agustí, Majorca 2 beds 1 baths € 595,000

FOR SALE!!! Bright apartment of 102 m2 + 8 m2 terrace with BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEWS, located in the San Agustín building, a few minutes' walk from the beach and Puerto Calanova. It consists of 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Open plan, fully equipped American kitchen. Large living-dining room with access to the terrace that offers INCREDIBLE SEA VIEWS. Equipped with air conditioning h/c, wooden floors, fitted wardrobes, PVC windows with double glazing, elevator. GARAGE SPACE AND STORAGE ROOM INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. The building, located in San Agustín, is well maintained and has a COMMUNITY… See full property details