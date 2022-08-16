A motorist has been fined €751 for taking his Mercedes car onto a Santa Pola beach and driving it into the water to tow away his boat.

The Santa Pola Policia Local posted a photo of the car on social media along with a copy of the fixed penalty notice issued to the driver.

The police labelled the photo with the comment: “We know that parking on the coast in August is somewhat complicated but……..”

But what was at the back of the expensive car was what got the motorist into trouble.

The police image featured a clear sighting of a trailer that the man used to remove his boat.

That’s against local laws and so he picked up a penalty for using a boat in a bathing area reserved solely for swimmers.

