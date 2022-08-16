THE body of a 35-year-old man was recovered on Monday in Valencia Province after emergency services were called by someone who sighted it.

It was semi-submerged in difficult to access dam water in the Chulilla municipality.

Getting to the area known as ‘La Charca Azul’ was tricky for rescuers.

It took two hours to reach the floating corpse of a man identified as a Romanian national.

The initial theory was that the man had accidentally fallen from a path some 80 metres above the water.

The Guardia Civil though are keeping an open mind as they look into the circumstances behind his death.

An autopsy is scheduled to be carried out by the Institute of Legal Medicine in Valencia.

