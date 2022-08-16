A CAR that flipped over onto its roof has slowed traffic on the MA-20 motorway out of Malaga, leaving its driver injured, authorities said.

The accident occurred at 8.20am on August 16 at kilometer 10 of the Malaga ring road in direction of Algeciras.

The driver was trapped inside the car after it flipped over onto the centre of the motorway, forcing traffic to a standstill.

Luckily for him, a passing health professional was able to attend to him on the roadside until emergency services arrived on the scene.

Accidente de tráfico en la MA-20 en Málaga. El conductor, que ha resultado herido, ha sido atendido en un primer momento por un sanitario que pasaba por el lugar.

Various calls to the 112 emergency number alerted the authorities of the accident.

Fire brigade and Guardia Civil units were quickly on the scene to come to his aid and redirect traffic.

The accident caused tailbacks for a kilometre in front of the accident, but according to the Department of Traffic the situation returned to normal in less than an hour.

Forest fire averted

In a separate accident, a car caught fire at kilometre 128 of the A-45 near Casabermeja on August 15.

Nine forest firefighters were quickly on the scene to stop the fire spreading to nearby vegetation.

Infoca tweeted about the accident and the firefighting response.

“A car fire on the A-45, km 128. We acted to stop the spread of the flames to the nearby forested area.

“Deployment: 9 forest firefighters, one environmental agent and 1 water pump truck. The Malaga firefighters were also on the scene,” Infoca said in the tweet.

Casabermeja, Málaga, incendio de un vehículo en la A-45, km 128. Actuamos para evitar que las llamas pasen a la zona forestal contigua.

Medios: 9 bomberos forestales, 1 agente de Medio Ambiente y 1 autobomba.



En el lugar intervienen también bomberos del @cpbmalaga pic.twitter.com/ObLL8pp6YT — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) August 15, 2022

The Infoca forest fire plan had earlier that day warned about the danger of fires spreading quickly after strong winds were recorded during the day.

The accident occurred at 9.20pm after the victim’s motorbike came off the road at the airport turnoff with the town of Zapata.

