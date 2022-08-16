BENIDORM council says over 5,000 people have used their three accessible beach points in June and July.

An accessible beach point is an area where people with limited mobility can gain access to the beaches and the sea via elements like special access ramps, shaded areas and changing rooms.

The resort has one at Levante beach and two at Poniente, with almost 8,500 people accessing them this year up to the end of July.

Beaches councillor, Monica Gomez, said: “It is an essential service on our beaches and that is why they are open all year long.”

“Benidorm was a pioneer in 2000 in establishing accessible beach points to allow bathing for people with functional diversity or mobility problems which is appreciated by users and which we try to improve on every year,” Gomez added.

The busiest point so far this year is ‘Parque de Elche’ at Poniente beach.

During the summer, help is available at each point from staff employed by the beach concession company, RA Benidorm.

