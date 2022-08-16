A 47-year old Ibiza tattoo parlour owner has been arrested by the Guardia Civil for sexually assaulting a female client.

He was detained last Thursday following a complaint made by a British woman.

She had been on holiday and decided to have a tattoo at the man’s parlour in San Josep de Sa Talaia.

The tourist was inappropriately touched during the procedure but did not report what happened until she returned home to Scotland.

The victim went to her local police station, who then passed on the complaint to the Guardia Civil.

Officers discovered other women had made similar allegations against him.

An Ibiza investigating court provisionally jailed the parlour owner.

