AN owner has captured the extraordinary encounter between his dog and a dolphin as they played together in waters off Spain’s northwestern region of Galicia.

The dog, which appears to be a Boxer-cross, wasn’t content with just watching a dolphin as it swam near to the dock but leapt into the water for a closer look.

Que maravilla de momentazo en Ribeira do Freixo (Galicia).

Un delfín y un perro comparten un buen momento alegres jugueteando…

Otra lección de Amor de la madre naturaleza… pic.twitter.com/EVnN0VjjN9 — Ibon Pérez (@ibonpereztv) August 17, 2022

The bottle-nosed dolphin circled round beneath the dog, nudging him from below and the two swam together, much to the delight of onlookers in the port at Ribeira do Freixo.

The dolphin even leapt out of the water in what appeared to be a show of delight while the dog stuck close to its fin.

The video has clocked up more than 500,000 views since being shared on Twitter.

