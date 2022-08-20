3 bedroom Flat for sale in Sa Pobla - € 210,000

Flat Sa Pobla, Majorca 3 beds 2 baths € 210,000

Fantastic second floor without elevator with a spectacular terrace for private use, very well located and with unobstructed views. The property consists of 104 square meters distributed in a spacious living room, a bright equipped kitchen, three double bedrooms and two full bathrooms. It is completely renovated and ready to move into. It is equipped with air conditioning and pellet stove. The house has east-west orientation and has a wonderful terrace with private access from the house, as well as a 27 square meter storage room located in the basement of the building.