There are many ways to make some extra money while on vacation. You could take on a temporary job, sell items you no longer need, or participate in short-term rental programs. Additionally, you can also offer your services as a pet-sitter, house-sitter, or personal shopper. If you’re crafty, you could even sell handmade goods at local markets or online. Here are 8 options for making money while on vacation.

1. Smartphone Apps

There are several smartphone apps that allow you to make money by completing short tasks or participating in market research. Apps offer a convenient way to make money while you’re on the go. You can start by playing bingo for money through mobile apps that offer real cash prizes. You can also make money by scanning grocery store receipts. Another option is to sign up for a paid survey site and complete surveys in your spare time. No matter which app you choose, it’s important that you’ve read through the terms and conditions and that you’d read reviews. You need to make sure that the app is legitimate and that it pays out as promised.

2. Online Gigs

There are several online gig sites that offer short-term, remote work opportunities. You can sign up for job boards like UpWork or Fiverr to find one-time projects or ongoing work. Once you create a profile, you can start bidding on jobs that interest you. Online gigs are a great way to make money while on vacation because you can work from anywhere with an internet connection. Plus, you can set your hours and rates. However, it’s important to note that competition is stiff on these platforms, and you may not always win the jobs you bid on. Additionally, some clients can be challenging to work with.

Freelance Writing

If you enjoy writing, you can make money by becoming a freelance writer. There are several ways to find writing gigs. You can sign up for job boards, contact companies directly, or even start your blog. Once you land a gig, you’ll be responsible for writing articles, blog posts, or web content. The pay for freelance writing jobs varies depending on the client and the project. However, most writers charge by the word or by the hour.

3. Virtual Assistant

If you have administrative or clerical skills, you could work as a virtual assistant while on vacation. Virtual assistants provide remote support to businesses and entrepreneurs. You can find work by signing up for job boards or contacting companies directly. Once you land a gig, you’ll be responsible for tasks like scheduling appointments, managing emails, and providing customer service. The pay for virtual assistant jobs can vary significantly, so it’s important to do your research before accepting any position.

4. Pet-Sitting

If you love animals, you can make money by pet-sitting while on vacation. You can sign up for a pet-sitting platform like Rover or Wag! to find clients in your area. Once you create a profile, you can start applying for jobs. As a pet-sitter, you’ll be responsible for feeding, walking, and exercising pets while their owners are away. The pay for pet-sitting jobs varies depending on the length of the job and the number of pets you’re caring for. However, most sitters charge an hourly rate.

5. House-Sitting

If you don’t mind living in someone else’s home, you can make money by house-sitting while on vacation. You can sign up for a house-sitting platform like HomeAway or Airbnb to find clients in your area. Once you create a profile, you can start applying for jobs. As a house-sitter, you’ll be responsible for tasks like watering plants, taking out the trash, and collecting mail. The pay for house-sitting jobs varies depending on the length of the job and the number of tasks you’re responsible for. However, most sitters charge an hourly rate. Also, some clients may provide free housing in exchange for your services.

6. Rental Arbitrage

If you have a knack for finding good deals, you can make money by renting out properties while on vacation. Rental arbitrage involves finding undervalued properties and renting them out at a higher rate. You can find potential properties by searching online listings or contacting real estate agents in your area. Once you find a property, you’ll need to negotiate a rental agreement with the owner. The pay for rental arbitrage varies depending on the rent price and the length of the lease. However, most arbitrators earn a percentage of the rental income.

7. Food Delivery

If you have a car, you can make money by delivering food while on vacation. You can sign up for a food delivery platform like Uber Eats or DoorDash to find clients in your area. Once you create a profile, you can start accepting deliveries. As a food delivery driver, you’ll be responsible for picking up and dropping off orders. The pay for food delivery jobs varies depending on the length of the trip and the size of the order. However, most drivers earn a flat rate per delivery. For example, Uber Eats drivers earn an average of $8 per delivery. Additionally, many food delivery platforms offer tips, which can increase your earnings.

8. Ride-Sharing

If you have a car, you can make money by ride-sharing while on vacation. You can sign up for a ride-sharing platform like Uber or Lyft to find clients in your area. Once you create a profile, you can start giving rides. As a ride-share driver, you’ll be responsible for picking up and dropping off passengers. The pay for ride-sharing jobs varies depending on the length of the trip and the demand for drivers in your area. However, most drivers earn a commission on the fare. Additionally, some ride-sharing platforms also offer tips.

These are just a few of the many ways you can make money while on vacation. From renting out properties to delivering food, there are several options for those looking to make some extra cash. So, whether you’re looking to offset the cost of your trip or simply want to make some spending money, consider one of these options.