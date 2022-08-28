3 bedroom Villa for sale in Pinar de Campoverde with pool - € 245,000

Villa Pinar de Campoverde, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 245,000

Beautifully presented detached villa with private pool situated near the popular Rio Seco natural area and a few minutes walk to the traditional Spanish restaurant, sports facilities and nature trails. A few steps at the front of the property lead you into a bright and airy glazed terrace overlooking the garden this is the perfect place to enjoy that morning coffee. From the glazed terrace is a front door into a spacious and bright living/dining room with air conditioning. To the rear of the living room is a separate kitchen which has recently been replaced and has a door giving access to the… See full property details