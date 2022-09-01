PRIME Minister Pedro Sanchez has confirmed that IVA (VAT) on gas will be slashed from 21% to 5% from October to help families with the cost of heating.

Speaking to Cadena SER, Sanchez claimed it is possible that measure would continue into next year, depending on the economy.

Photo: Adobe Stock

Sanchez added: “We do not contemplate restrictions on gas this winter, the context is very uncertain, but we have a more secure situation than other countries.”

He also reminded his interviewer that the Spanish government has reduced tax on electricity by 80%.

