THE process to choose Spain’s 2023 Eurovision Song Contest entry has started with broadcaster RTVE looking for entries to compete in next year’s Benidorm Fest.

The resort hosted the first new-look selection process this year that at last banished years of poor songs and performances.

Benidorm winner Chanel finished third with her song ‘Slo Mo’ at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin last May, marking Spain’s best result since 1995.

RTVE say submissions can be made via their official Eurovision website with the deadline being October 12.

Solo artists must be Spanish citizens or permanent residents and in the case of groups, at least half of the group must be Spanish based.

At least one songwriter must be based in Spain and songs must be in at least one of the co-official languages of Spain (Spanish or regional languages) but up to 40% of the lyrics can be in another language.

Songs can be submitted without the need for the composer to specify an artist or group as a performer.

Like last year, RTVE will also invite established singers and songwriters to submit entries for the competition.

The Benidorm Fest will consist of two semi-finals and a final on February 4 with 16 entries picked for the semis.

All of the shows will be presented by Monica Naranjo and will take place in the Palau Municipal d’Esports l’Illa de Benidorm.

