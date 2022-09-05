TERRAL wind is expected to blow hot air into Malaga province and weather warnings will be in place from 1pm today, Monday September 5.

The countdown to the end of the summer has started, however, the heat refuses to depart the province of Malaga with Spain’s national weather agency, AEMET, activating a yellow weather warning for high temperatures in Malaga city where the mercury is forecast to hit 36ºC.

The weather alert will remain active until 8:59pm later today.

Other municipalities along the Costa del Sol that will also be under alert for intense heat include: Estepona, Coin and Cartama, where highs of 35ºC are expected.

Mercury readings will be milder in coastal areas such as Marbella and Mijas, with a maximum of 31ºC expected; and inland, highs of 31ºC are expected in Antequera and 29ºC in Ronda.

The terral wind is a local weather phenomenon typical in Malaga coastal municipalities with larger rivers and sees temperatures rise enormously in just a few minutes when the wind hits the coast. In the UK this kind of wind is known as Helm wind.

This scorching ‘terral wind’ often sees Malaga suffer the hottest temperatures in the country, as occurred last July 5, where the province registered highs above 40C in many areas—placing the province as the hottest in Spain on that day.

