2 bedroom Villa for sale in Algorfa with pool - € 174,500

Villa Algorfa, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 174,500

This Beautiful, Two Bedroom Quad Villa in La Finca Golf Resort is located towards the club house side of the resort, with proximity to the 5* Hotel, Golf & Spa, and the restaurants. The commercial centre on La Finca with many other amenities is a couple minutes drive away or 20 minute walk. Beaches can be located at Guardamar or Torrevieja within a 15 minute drive also! This property has a traditional look outside, but a modern one inside, being built to a high standard comprising of an open plan fully fitted kitchen, with breakfast bar; lounge/dining room with feature vaulted ceiling,… See full property details