AN Italian man died and his passenger was seriously injured after the motorcycle they were riding came off the A-7 motorway with the cops giving chase.

Marbella Local Police first spotted the two men of 44 and 45-years-old on a black motorcycle in Puerto Banus as they were close to the scene of the theft of luxury watches.

Officers approached the pair to ask them for their ID cards.

But rather than stop, they just sped off onto the A-7 motorway.

The police then gave chase but found it hard because their was a dense traffic jam.

Once they managed to get to the km 175,500 of the A-7 they realised that there had been a traffic accident involving the two Italians.

The motorbike driver died on the spot while his passenger was gravely wounded.

He is now at Costa del Sol Hospital under police guard as the motorbike he was driving had a false number plate.

